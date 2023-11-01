Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s visit of Arsenal to the London Stadium.

The Hammers will be looking to progress in the EFL Cup and reach the fifth round of the competition, but face a tough challenge in the shape of Declan Rice’s new club Arsenal.

The Hammers are also on a poor run of form and have lost their last three successive games.

West Ham played out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the London Stadium in the Premier League last term and set up tonight’s tie by beating Lincoln City 1-0.

Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back he goes with Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri to keep things tight.

Midfield sees West Ham select Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus, while Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma support Jarrod Bowen.

If Moyes needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Michail Antonio and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Fornals, Antonio, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer