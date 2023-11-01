Former Manchester City academy boss Mark Kennedy has claimed that Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle matches the set piece technique possessed by West Ham United star James Ward-Prowse.

Doyle, 22, headed to Molineux on a season-long loan with an option to buy from the Cityzens this summer.

The midfielder has yet to see significant involvement with his new side this season and has so far clocked up four league appearances.

Kennedy has known the star since their time at Manchester City and he hailed the midfielder for his on-field talent.

The Irish boss compared Doyle with Hammers star Ward-Prowse and stressed that there is a similarity between the duo’s set piece technique.

He also recalled his stint with the Cityzens and explained that Doyle always made an instant impact on the pitch, highlighting the midfielder’s notable performances against some big guns.

“His technical ability is Grade A”, Kennedy told The Athletic.

“I am not saying Tommy is at the same level at the moment, but if you think of people like James Ward-Prowse and the way they take set pieces, Tommy has the same kind of technique.

“We played Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax and Benfica, and when Tommy was in your team you started every game 1-0 up because he always had goals in him.“

Doyle is now hoping to contribute significantly to Wolves’ run this season and it remains to be seen whether the Molineux side will make their move to permanently sign him next summer.