Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has insisted that he demands intensity, good pressing and maintaining possession every day now, with the Rotherham United game just the basic level he expects.

Rohl was appointed by Sheffield Wednesday after they parted ways with Xisco Munoz following a series of disastrous results.

And the German tactician led Sheffield Wednesday to their first victory of their Championship campaign at the weekend against Rotherham United.

Rohl stated that high intensity, pressing and having possession of the ball are the basic demands he has from his players and insisted he wants it every single day now.

The Wednesday boss stressed that they need to develop their style of football and added that he is a manager who always wants more from his team.

“The Rotherham game is basic; that is what I expect from my players”, Rohl said at a press conference.

“High intensity, good pressing, keeping the ball, this is what I demand every single day now.

“It is not about ‘okay; we have the first win and that is it’.

“We have to be more, which means we also have to develop our style of football.

“I will also demand this week; sometimes it is also hard for the players because it is not about leaning back and celebrating.

“Until now, we had nothing to celebrate, just the first win.

“I am a manager who always wants more.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take on Bristol City at the weekend and they will be determined to build their momentum with another win on Saturday.