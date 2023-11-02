Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted that Beto still needs some work to adapt to the Premier League, but revealed he is happy with the raw nature of the striker and his hunger.

The 25-year-old Portuguese frontman joined the Goodison Park outfit this summer and was given the starting striker’s position during Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early-season injury.

Calvert-Lewin is now fit and he is Sean Dyche’s starting forward, but Beto has impressed the boss with his performances as well.

He assisted one goal against Burnley on Wednesday in the EFL Cup after coming off the bench and Dyche insisted that the Portuguese is still very much adapting his life in the English top flight.

The Toffees manager stressed that even though the forward is still very raw, he likes Beto’s rawness and hunger in games, despite the player being keen to be more of a polished product.

“He is just maturing into what it is; he has just come into a new club”, Dyche said in a press conference about the Portuguese striker.

“He is raw, he is rough and ready but he is working hard on his game and there is a lot of improvements to come, I think.

“I thought he came on and was effective last night.

“He had a couple of quiet spells before that but he is adapting in the Premier League, it is different.

“He came in and hit the ground running at first and if you like, maybe and I have spoken to him a little bit about it, he thinks that he needs to be a bit more polished, but he actually does not.

“We like the rawness, we want him to be raw, we want him to be hungry and show that in a natural way.

“And I think he did that coming on last night.”

Beto will be looking to get some minutes under his belt when his side will face seventh-placed Brighton this Saturday.