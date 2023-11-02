Portsmouth star Joe Morrell has warned that teams cannot bully Pompey, as John Mousinho’s side know that there are not many in League One who are better than them.

The Fratton Park outfit are determined to get promoted this season and they have begun the season in a magnificent manner.

Portsmouth are top of the League One table with 35 points from 15 games and they are still undefeated in the league this season.

Morrell, who is captaining Portsmouth in the absence of Marlon Pack, stated that other teams in League One cannot bully them, as his team understand very well that there are very few teams in the league who can match them.

The Portsmouth star also revealed that they will not back down from fighting the teams who come to them seeking a fight and also added that they are always ready to play the teams who want to play.

“Teams cannot bully us because, we know as a football team, there are not many teams better than us in this league”, Morrell said on BBC Radio Solent.

“The question people will always raise of us and I think we have answered those questions, can we stand up to those teams? Can we show personality?

“If teams come out to fight us, we will fight them and if teams come to play, we will play them and that has always been our mantra for this season.”

Portsmouth will travel to the SMH Group Stadium to take on Chesterfield at the weekend to begin their FA Cup journey.