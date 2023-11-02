Ex-Rangers star Billy Dodds has stated that he likes boss Philippe Clement’s straight-forward nature and pointed out that the Gers players are responding to his clear messages.

Rangers appointed Clement as their new boss in mid-October, and since his arrival, the Glasgow outfit have seen an improvement in their performances.

The Gers have won all three league games under Clement scoring eleven goals in the process and conceding only one.

Dodds has been impressed by Clement’s straightforward nature and pointed out that he likes how the Rangers boss does not want to take any credit for the improvements under him.

The ex-Rangers star believes Clement has made it clear to everyone in the squad the expectations from them and says that players are responding to his clear messages.

“I like his clear messages and straight talking”, Dodds said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“Not wanting to take any credit.

“They know the job in hand and what the expectations are and that is what he is putting across to these players and they are responding and you can see it.”

Rangers are currently second in the league table and they are currently five points behind league toppers Celtic.