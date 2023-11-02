Everton star Ashley Young has praised Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison for their work rate and stressed how much they help the backline in different transitions of play.

The 38-year-old joined the Toffees this season on a one-year deal and it has an option to extend it by another season.

Sean Dyche has deployed the experienced full-back 12 times so far this season and he scored his first Everton goal on Wednesday night against Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Young scored in Everton’s 3-0 win against the Clarets in the EFL Cup and he admitted that they want to keep more clean sheets.

He insisted that McNeil and Harrison show brilliant work rate up front and their work rate helps the team keep it tidy at the back during transitions.

“As a back four and back five with Picks [Jordan Pickford], we want to get clean sheets”, Young told Everton’s media.

“That gives the boys further up the pitch opportunities to go and get on the scoresheet.

“The work the likes of Dwight and Jack get through is phenomenal, it’s brilliant for us and they do it for the team week in and week out.

“As long as they keep doing it with us as a back line, then we can hopefully get more clean sheets.”

Young will be looking to keep the momentum going at Goodison Park on Saturday when his side host Brighton in the league.