Wout Weghorst, on loan from Burnley at Hoffenheim, is keen to join Galatasaray in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Dutch forward has been out on multiple loan stints away from Turf Moor after Burnley got relegated in the 2021/22 season.

This year he joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on a season-long loan from the Clarets, but things have not gone according to plan in Germany.

The 31-year-old frontman is yet to make an impact at Hoffenheim and, according to Turkish outlet Star, he is unhappy at the club.

Galatasaray are interested in Weghorst and noted how he did during his last stint in Turkey, at Besiktas.

And it is claimed that Weghorst would be in favour of a move to Galatasaray.

It has been suggested that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is also eager to bring the Burnley man in January to strengthen the team’s frontline.

Now it remains to be seen if Weghorst will get his desired move in the upcoming transfer window, with Burnley needing to be involved if it is to happen.