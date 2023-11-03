Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has admitted that the environment within the Whites squad has been a massive help this season for the players to enjoy their football.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship standings and have won four of their last five league games.

They are firm contenders to get promoted straight back up to the Premier League under the tutelage of Daniel Farke this season.

Players such as Gnonto have been reintegrated back into the squad after he agitated for a transfer in the summer and even the Italian is enjoying the good atmosphere within the team.

He stressed that the players are enjoying each other’s company on and off the pitch and the good chemistry within the squad is also playing a major role in their football this season.

Gnonto said on LUTV: “We just enjoy ourselves every day.

“I feel it is a great environment to play in, enjoying ourselves and also when it’s time to do serious things we are serious as well.

“It’s important also on the pitch as if you get along with everyone, it’s just easier to perform.

“That’s what everyone can see at the moment.”

Leeds will look to take the momentum forward when they face runaway Championship leaders Leicester City away from home tonight.