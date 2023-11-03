Daniel Farke has insisted that Leeds United star Glen Kamara is a great player to have around, but he added that the former Rangers man still needs to sharpen up physically.

The 28-year-old central midfielder helped Rangers win their first Scottish league title in ten years in the 2020/21 season and joined Leeds United in the summer.

Since joining, Kamara has featured seven times for Leeds so far and has started the last five games.

Farke pointed out that Kamara’s experience of playing at the top level speaks for itself, but added that due to the lack of game time last season with Rangers and a proper pre-season, the midfielder needs some time.

The Leeds boss admitted that Kamara needs a bit of sharpening up and stressed that the Finland international is a great player to have around.

“I think in general we have a really young squad when you look at our average age in the squad”, Farke said at a press conference.

“Glen, we don’t have to speak about his CV.

“He’s played for Rangers where they have to win every week.

“It was difficult for him in the start because he didn’t have a pre-season and wasn’t involved that much in the second-half of last season.

“There’s still more to come and he needs more time.

“He’s still needs to sharpen up a bit in a physical way due to his lack of game time but the more he plays the better his endurance will be.

“He’s a top team-mate and lad.

“He’s a great guy to have around.”

Leeds are set to face league toppers Leicester City tonight and it remains to be seen whether Farke will count on Kamara’s experience in that game.