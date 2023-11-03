Former Scotland international Graham Dorrans is of the view that Celtic attacker Hyeon-gyu Oh is capable of stepping into James Forrest’s role and has quick feet.

The 22-year-old forward joined Celtic in the January transfer window and featured 16 times in the league to help the Bhoys win the Scottish Premiership title.

This season, Oh has made eight appearances in the league but has yet to seal a place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting line-up.

On Wednesday, Oh came off the bench to score the winner against St. Mirren in the 83rd minute and Dorrans admitted that the South Korean impressed him with his quick feet and ability to control the ball.

Dorrans also pointed out that Oh has good pace and believes that the winger is capable of stepping into Bhoys star Forrest’s role for Celtic.

“I have not seen too much of him, but what I have seen last night is that his feet look very quick, he is comfortable on the ball and he is comfortable running with it”, Dorrans said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“He has pace, so listen, Celtic will need everybody; they need all the players; they need a full squad.

“So when Oh comes on as well and gives a great finish when he is through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, smashing it in the top corner.

“I have not seen too much of him, but I have seen him last night and he is certainly capable of stepping in and filling in for a James Forrest or someone else.”

Celtic are set to take on Ross County at the weekend and Oh will be eyeing a place in Rodgers starting line-up for Saturday’s game.