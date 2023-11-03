Former Leicester City star Matty Fryatt has insisted that Cesare Casadei is better suited for the Foxes’ midfield role than Wilfred Ndidi, who is currently out injured.

Ndidi has been a big part of Leicester’s glorious start to the season but will remain out of action until at least the next international break this month.

His injury means Casadei is set to get more opportunities and Fryatt is a fan of the young Italian midfielder who joined Leicester on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

He pointed out that Casadei proved himself against Sunderland in a big game and has the physicality to hold his own in the Championship.

Fryatt, in fact, believes the role the Italian and Ndidi play in the Leicester team, the former is better suited to and can do a better job than his more experienced team-mate if he gets the opportunity.

The former Leicester star said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “I quite like what I am seeing from Casadei.

“There is a bit of a debate on whether he is that good or not but I like the look of him.

“Certainly, against Sunderland, I really thought he came to the fore.

“I think physically he looks like a player; he has got a touch about him and I think in the role that they play Ndidi and Casadei, I think Casadei can play as well as Ndidi and it probably suits him better than Ndidi naturally.”

Casadei has started four league games this season and is expected to be in the eleven against Leeds tonight.