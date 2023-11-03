Portsmouth left-back Jack Sparkes has insisted that his talent for providing assists acted as a key reason for him being snapped up by the League One outfit.

Sparkes joined John Mousinho’s side from Exeter City on a permanent basis in the summer and has already become a defensive cornerstone at Fratton Park.

He has so far played in all 15 league matches for Pompey, maintaining a record of providing four assists.

The Portsmouth man has been praised for his talent for delivering crosses either from open play or from set-pieces and he stressed that the prowess was one of the chief reasons for Pompey signing him.

Sparkes also said that he tries hard to make forward runs as much as possible and thinks that his overall performances get him selected for his side regularly.

“I think it is something that was I think I was brought into to do, to cross the ball and contribute in the attacking side of the game”, Sparkes told Pompey’s in-house media.

“I have tried to do that as best as I can whether that is from crossing the ball deep or set-piece delivery, but even trying to get forward as much as possible.

“Yes obviously it helps, but it is important that I am putting in the performances as well as that because at the end of the day that is the kind of what gets me selected that is the performance.“

Leading the League One table, Portsmouth have garnered plaudits for their on-field fluidity and Sparkes hopes to contribute more to his side’s run moving forward.