Former Leicester City star Matty Fryatt has warned that tonight’s game is a must-win for Leeds United if they want to retain any hope of getting close to Enzo Maresca’s side.

Leeds are coming into the game at the King Power Stadium on the back of some good form after winning four of their last five league games.

However, they are set to face a Leicester side who are looking almost too good for the Championship after winning 13 of their opening 14 games.

Leicester already have a 14-point lead over Leeds in the league table and the Whites have a mountain to climb if they are to earn automatic promotion given Ipswich Town in second are also nine points ahead of him.

Fryatt insisted that it is a must-win for Leeds as they need three points to have any chance of getting close to Leicester but to also keep Ipswich within touching distance in the standings.

The former Leicester star said on the When You’re Smiling Podcast: “Yes, I agree with that [it’s a must-win for Leeds] and it is also to keep Ipswich in close proximity to them.

“I think it’s a must-win for them in terms of any chance of getting close to Leicester in all honesty.”

Leicester are the joint-highest scores in the Championship and have the meanest defence in the league as well.