Millwall midfielder Casper De Norre has insisted that having less ball possession against Southampton will not be a problem on Saturday.

The Lions have struggled to make a decent start to their Championship campaign this season as they are currently sitting 18th in the league table.

They have managed to register only one win in their last seven league matches and they will host Russell Martin’s Southampton on Saturday.

De Norre admitted that he knows Martin’s side like to keep the ball and the Saints have dominated most of their recent matches in terms of ball possession.

The 26-year-old Belgian however, stressed that if the Lions use the ball better, it will be not a problem to have less ball possession in the match.

“I know they have a manager who really loves his teams to keep the ball – he [Martin] did it at Swansea last season”, De Norre told the South London Press about the Saints boss.

“We have to prepare for that, but sometimes it is not that bad if you don’t have the ball that much.

“You can win games with 30 or 25 per cent ball possession, just by doing really good stuff with the ball when you have it.”

De Norre and his side will be looking to register their fifth win of the Championship campaign against Martin’s men.