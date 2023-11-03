Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey after cooling their interest in Victor Nelsson, with an Ange Postecoglou prediction not coming true.

Spurs have established a good relationship with the Turkish side through the transfer of the duo of Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele in the summer.

They were keen on including Nelsson as a part of the deal to send Sanchez to Turkey and it is claimed were prepared to pay cash plus the Colombian to do it.

However, no agreement could be reached and when Sanchez was sold to Galatasaray, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Postecoglou believed he would become cover for Nelsson.

Postecoglou did not expect Sanchez to push Nelsson, a Spurs target, out of the side, but that is what has happened.

It is claimed the development has led to Tottenham cooling their interest in Nelsson.

And now it is Nelsson’s team-mate Boey that Spurs are most interested in.

Tottenham are expected to look to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window and could go for Boey.