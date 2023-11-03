Everton first team coach Steve Stone has insisted that Sean Dyche’s backroom staff want to build a culture and organisation at Goodison Park, but it will take time.

For the previous two seasons, Everton have been riddled with relegation struggles, and they have had a slow start to the season.

However, Everton have managed to win four out of the last six games to kick start their campaign this term and are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Stone, who worked with Dyche previously at Burnley, stated that the aim is to bring a culture of moving forward consistently to the club.

The Toffees first team coach stated that Everton want to build on last season’s survival in the Premier League and progress this season.

He also stressed that building a culture will take time at a club of the magnitude of Everton and stated that they want to build something that fans can get behind as well.

“We want to build [a] culture and an organisation”, Stone said to Everton’s matchday programme.

“That’s always been the same whenever I’ve worked with Woany and the gaffer, even when we were at Burnley.

“But now we’re here and we fully understand this is a different entity… This is Everton Football Club, with the history, the huge fanbase and everything that comes with it – there is a different feel to it.

“The culture we want to bring here is consistent but with a recognition that it’s a foundation to keep it moving forward, because you can’t just survive here.

“We’ve got to be progressive.

“We survived last year, now we want to progress this year and it’s moving it forward little by little bit.

“It takes time.

“It takes time for us to get the squad that we want and fully imprint the traits we want to see on the players on a consistent basis.

“It’s not just the players, either, it’s about taking everyone with us – all the staff around the building and something for the fans to get behind as well.”

Everton are set to welcome Brighton to Goodison Park at the weekend and they will hope to carry on their winning momentum in the league.