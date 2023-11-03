Newcastle United star Callum Wilson insists that he and his team-mates will give more than 100 per cent in order to end Arsenal’s unbeaten run on Saturday.

Following a poor start to the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side have recovered well and have managed to climb up to sixth position in the Premier League table.

Ahead of Newcastle on Saturday are Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, a side that along with Tottenham Hotspur are still unbeaten in the league after ten games.

Asked whether the Magpies are confident about ending that run, Wilson said that he cannot give assurances but he and his team-mates will give 110 per cent to do that.

“I am not going to say yes because we do not know how the game is going to go and it is going to be a tough game”, Wilson said on the Footballers’ Football Podcast.

“But what we will do is give 110 per cent and try and get the three points at home which means ultimately end their unbeaten run.

“But that is not something we will be thinking about – their unbeaten run. They are just another opponent in front of us at home.”

After being beaten by the Magpies in 2022, Wilson believes that last season’s 2-0 win for the Gunners was not entirely unexpected.

“We have got to go toe to toe and try to beat them.

“We lost there last year, 2-0 and they owed us one from the year before.

“So, we need to try and get a result as well.”

Newcastle have already suffered three defeats in the Premier League so far this season and will not want a fourth on Saturday.