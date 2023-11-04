Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome is of the view that Leicester City’s Stephy Mavididi will not want to play against the Whites’ Archie Gray every week after the youngster’s tough display on Friday night.

Daniel Farke has used the 17-year-old Leeds United academy product in the right-back position in recent games, despite the youngster’s preferred position being a central midfielder.

On Friday, Gray went up against Leicester City’s in-form left winger Mavididi and came out champion of the duel while helping his team to a 1-0 victory.

Newsome pointed out that Mavididi got the better of Gray on a couple of occasions in the first half, but stressed that the 17-year-old went in strong on the Leicester star as a reply late in the game.

The ex-Whites star admitted that Gray did not come out overwhelmingly victorious over his duel against the Leicester star but believes that Mavididi will not want to take on the Leeds star every week.

“I think on a couple of occasions, he got the better of Archie”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“In the first half, where he did a little step over, he went with his left foot and cut the ball back and it ricocheted into [Illan] Meslier’s hands, but the next time he got in, Archie went bang and I said it in the commentary box, ‘that’s 1-1’.

“And I think Archie has come out streets ahead [of him]…For me, he won his battles, but it is not that he has won it hands down.

“But Mavididi will not want to play against Archie Gray every week because he rattled him.”

Gray has featured 14 times for Leeds this season so far and now it remains to be seen whether he will be able to keep Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling out of the starting line-up by continuing his form.