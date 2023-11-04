Former Manchester City youth coach Mark Kennedy has revealed that Sky Blues loaned-out star Tommy Doyle was switching the play like Steven Gerrard when he was only 14 years old.

Doyle came through the ranks of the Manchester City academy and is highly rated by the Sky Blues coaching staff.

After a successful loan spell with Sheffield United last season, the central midfielder opted to join Wolves on a season-long loan, which also contains an option to buy.

Kennedy, who has worked with Doyle at the Manchester City academy, revealed that the 22-year-old has the ability to dictate the game and stressed that he also has the ability to switch the play with both feet.

The former Lincoln City boss also claimed that Doyle, at the age of 14, was switching the play with long-range passes like Liverpool legend Gerrard used to do.

“He has an ability to dictate, to switch play with left foot and right”, Kennedy told The Athletic.

“I’m not saying that Tommy is as good as Steven Gerrard, but if you remember Gerrard switching play with long-range passes, Tommy was doing those actions when he was 14.”

Doyle has so far featured four times in the league for Wolves this season but has yet to start a league game for the Midlands outfit.