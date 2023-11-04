Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has hailed defender Cristian Romero as a winner and believes that the Argentine is a rock in defence, shouldering the responsibility of guiding the others around him.

The World Cup winner has been constant presence in the Tottenham defence under Postecoglou this season, missing just 74 of the 900 Premier League minutes the Londoners have played so far.

Compared to him, others in defence such as Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are relatively new.

In spite of that, the league leaders have conceded just nine goals and the manager gives a lot of credit for that to his 25-year-old defender.

According to Postecoglou, Romero has been a rock in defence and has made the others feel assured.

“I think the one constant and the rock in there has been Romero with the way he has taken on the responsibility of guiding the other guys around him so they look assured”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I think they feel security having him beside them. I think he’s a big part of why we’ve done so well defensively.”

Postecoglou also feels that Romero is a winner which can be seen both in the way he trains and plays on the pitch.

“Again there is more to come from him.

“He wants to improve. He works so hard every day.

“You need it, he’s a winner and I can see that in him with the way he trains.

“The way it plays so it helps from a cultural perspective as well.”

Romero has been with Tottenham since 2021, joining initially on loan and then on a permanent basis after impressing.