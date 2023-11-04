Matt Piper has hailed Leicester City star Ricardo Pereira as a top player in the Championship and pointed out that his partnership with Harry Winks has benefited the Foxes this season.

The 30-year-old right-back has been one of the regular names in Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up this season.

Ricardo has also captained Leicester this season on several occasions and, so far, has been impressive for the Foxes.

Piper stated that Ricardo put in a good all-round performance against Leeds United on Friday night and pointed out that he was good at defending deep as well as covering the pitch in the second half.

The ex-Leicester star stressed that Ricardo’s partnership with new signing Winks has been beneficial for Maresca’s side and hailed the 30-year-old as a top player in the Championship.

“I thought he was all-round very good tonight”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester post match.

“I thought when he had to defend deep in both halves, he did really well and he was good in possession.

“He got himself around the pitch; he was sort of everywhere in that second half.

“He is a top player, top player in this division, he really is.

“The combination play he has with Winks in the centre of the park helps Leicester get out of so many tight areas and they did that again tonight.”

Ricardo has featured 14 times for Leicester so far this season and has picked up four cautions in the process.