Former Leicester City star Matt Piper believes that Foxes midfielder Cesare Casadei was a passenger in the game against Leeds United, as he failed to hit the level of performance he has showed in recent games.

The 20-year-old midfielder is on loan at Leicester from Chelsea for the rest of the season and after a tricky start to life with the Foxes, Casadei put in a good performance in recent games.

However, Casadei failed to impress in Leicester’s clash against Leeds, as Enzo Marasca’s side saw their nine-match winning streak come to an end at the King Power Stadium.

Piper stated that Casadei seemed like a passenger in the Leicester side on Friday and added that he was nowhere near the level he was hitting in recent games.

The former Leicester City star also pointed out that against Leeds, Casadei was making the same mistakes he did earlier in the season.

“Casadei was a passenger in the first-half and I hate to say it because he played well lately in the last two games, especially”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“I think we gave him man of the match against Sunderland, but he was not at those levels tonight.

“The game bypassed him a little bit in the first half.

“Especially in possession, he did not pick up any areas or spaces and get on the ball to create Leeds any problems.

“In the fifty-fifty’s, he sort of went back to the Casadei we have seen towards the start of the season, which was a little bit flimsy towards the fifty-fifty and duels.”

Leicester will take on Middlesbrough next weekend and Casadei will be looking to bounce back against Michael Carrick’s side.