Leeds United legend Jon Newsome is of the view that the Whites players have set a new standard for themselves with their performance against Leicester City and cannot let the level drop.

On Friday, the Yorkshire outfit managed to end Championship leaders Leicester City’s nine-match unbeaten run at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds registered their victory over their promotion rival Leicester with the help of a goal from Georginho Rutter in the 58th minute to reduce the gap to six points with second-placed Ipswich Town.

Newsome stated that Leeds put in an outstanding performance against Leicester and pointed out that the Yorkshire outfit have set their standards high.

The ex-Leeds star believes that after the level of performance they displayed on Friday, anything below that should make the players reflect on themselves.

“We come here and put in an outstanding performance like that; we have now set the bar”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“That is the thing about us, we have now set the bar.

“We have now set a standard and anything below that, players have to look at themselves.

“They have set a standard now and they have seen what they can achieve with that togetherness and that game plan and they absolutely left everything out there on that pitch tonight so that is a really big statement for everybody to see.”

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table and will next face Plymouth Argyle on 11th November.