Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United side and substitutes to entertain Arsenal at St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Magpies have strung together a return of 14 points from their last six league games, a total only bettered by Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Facing Arsenal is an acid test for Newcastle though as they look to show that like last season they can continue to mix it with the league’s big boys.

Arsenal won the last meeting between the two teams at St James’ Park and Newcastle have not scored against the Gunners in the last two encounters.

Howe has Nick Pope in goal, while at the back he picks a four of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton will look to control the game, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Callum Wilson.

If Howe wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Willock, Miley