Fixture: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his team to welcome Brighton to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dyche fielded a strong side in midweek in the EFL Cup and it paid off as Everton swept aside Burnley 3-0 to advance in the competition.

The Toffees boss will now be eyeing his side’s third win in a row when Brighton provide the opposition this afternoon.

Everton thrashed Brighton 5-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, on the south coast, but were beaten 4-1 by the Seagulls at Goodison Park last term.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while at the back Dyche goes with Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ashley Young.

In midfield, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner play, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to make changes then he has options to call for on the bench, including Beto, Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Longeran, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto