Galatasaray are already planning for life without Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele and have identified who they want to replace him, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk is claimed to be unhappy with how Ndombele has been faring in Turkey with it being suggested the Istanbul side are eyeing ending his loan early.

Buruk has since played down claims about the club’s stance towards the Tottenham loan star, but the pressure is on for him to make an impact.

And Galatasaray are looking at who they want to come in to replace the Spurs man.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Galatasaray have identified a replacement in the form of Dutch attacking midfielder Dani de Wit.

They plan to spend only a limited amount in order to secure a deal for De Wit, who will enter the final six months of his contract with AZ Alkmaar in January.

Galatasaray do not have an option to terminate Ndombele’s loan in January.

The Istanbul giants would need to reach an agreement with Tottenham to ship the midfielder back to north London.