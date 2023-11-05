Barry Ferguson has expressed his delight at seeing young attacker Ross McCausland making a difference from the bench for Rangers.

The 20-year-old winger came on in the second half against Hearts last weekend as Rangers came from behind to score two late goals to win the game 2-1 at Ibrox.

A product of the Rangers academy, McCausland has caught the eye of new manager Philippe Clement and the Belgian has been keen to use him in cameo roles from the bench.

Rangers legend Ferguson insisted that the winger made a difference to the game when he came on and he loves the infectious energy he brings to the team when he is on the pitch.

The former Rangers captain admitted that he enjoys watching academy products such as McCausland make a difference in the Gers first team.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “In terms of the young boy, McCausland, I really like him.

“He has got real energy about him and when he came on as a substitute, he did make a difference again, which he has in previous games.

“I love nothing more than seeing a young player come through the academy.”

Clement has insisted that McCausland will continue to get opportunities if he continues to work hard in training and he was handed five minutes off the bench against Dundee in midweek.