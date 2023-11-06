Former Newcastle United star Jonjo Shelvey has stressed that Magpies centre-back Jamaal Lascelles has had his ability on the ball improved by Eddie Howe.

Lascelles has stepped up and shone in Howe’s team after Sven Botman’s injury and he is now looking indispensable in the Magpies’ backline.

The defender has clocked up eight appearances in Newcastle’s last nine matches in all competitions and he was a stand-out against Arsenal at the weekend.

Shelvey rates the 29-year-old defender highly and said that Lascelles has honed his on-field attribute of keeping the ball more than before, thanks to Howe’s work on the training pitch.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder also lauded Lascelles’ intense interest in learning and stressed that he deserves the plaudits he is accruing now.

“It looks to me like he has improved so much on the ball as well”, Shelvey said to Chronicle Live.

“Eddie got that out of him and one thing with Jam is he is always willing to learn.

“He deserves every single bit of praise he is going to get now.“

Howe is impressed with how Lascelles has stepped up in Magpies’ defence during Botman’s absence and has been justified in keeping hold of him during the summer.