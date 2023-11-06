Former Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined French Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in the summer of 2019 for a whopping £25m, found it hard to cement his place in the Everton starting eleven.

In the four years he was in England, he managed to secure just eight senior appearances and was sent out on loan on two occasions.

The midfielder agreed to terminate his contract with the Toffees in the summer, in spite of still having a year left on it.

The big money Everton signing is now returning to the game though and wants to be closer to his family, who live near Lille.

After being without a club for some time, Gbamin has though finally managed to find a new home in France, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Ligue 2 strugglers USL Dunkerque will have Gbamin in their ranks until the end of the season at least as they look to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Dunkerque are currently placed 19th in the Ligue 2 table, running the risk of getting relegated.

Gbamin has put pen to paper to a deal running through to the summer.