Former Sunderland star Danny Collins feels that Black Cats star Nazariy Rusyn’s movement was excellent in the Swansea City game.

The Black Cats brought in the 24-year-old centre forward from Zorya Lugansk on the summer window deadline day and Rusyn has featured seven times so far in the league.

At the weekend against Swansea City, he made his second start of the season in the league and, in the first half, came very close to scoring his first goal of his Sunderland career.

Collins admitted that he was impressed by Rusyn’s display against Swansea City and pointed out that the young forward made excellent movements during the game.

The ex-Sunderland star also praised Rusyn’s willingness to run in behind the opposition defence and pointed out that one of those chances created by Jobe Bellingham’s pass created a good opportunity for him.

When asked about whether Rusyn’s performance impressed him, Collins told Sunderland’s media: “Yes, Rusyn, especially in the first half, he only got 10 minutes in the second half and did not see too much of the ball.

“But in the first half I thought his movement was excellent, willing to run in behind that threaded one from Jobe.

“That is what I am saying, probably last night he knows he is starting and he is probably dreaming as a centre forward, thinking just give me something to set off a little one-on-one with the goalkeeper and that was his golden chance.”

Rusyn has started back-to-back games in the league for Sunderland and it remains to be seen whether Tony Mowbray will give him an opportunity in the Birmingham City game next week.