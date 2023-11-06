Norwich City’s plan was to let new sporting director Ben Knapper take a decision on manager David Wagner however, the intense pressure on the boss could change that, according to the Press Association.

The Canaries made a bright start to their current Championship campaign however, their form has massively dipped in recent weeks and they are being dragged towards the relegation scrap.

They have failed to win any of their last six league matches and they are currently sitting 17th in the league table.

The Championship side has appointed Arsenal’s loan manager Knapper as their new sporting director replacing Stuart Webber.

Wagner’s men are going through a difficult run of form in the league and the club hierarchy are claimed to have planned to leave the managerial situation in Knapper’s hands.

However, Knapper will arrive only on 27th November, but the growing pressure on Wagner could force the club to act before then.

The international break this month, however, could give Wagner some time to rethink his strategies before Norwich face QPR on 25th November.

Wagner will be looking to get the Canaries’ first win in seven games on Saturday when Norwich visit Wales to face Cardiff City to buy himself some time.