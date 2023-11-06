Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his side to play host to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League this evening as he hunts another vital win.

Postecoglou’s men are the only unbeaten side left in the top flight this term and they sit a point behind Manchester City in the standings.

Goal difference means they will have to pick up all three points tonight to push past Manchester City and back to the top of the league.

Postecoglou must continue to make do without Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while at the back the Tottenham boss picks a four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees the Tottenham boss go with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while spearheading the final third efforts are James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Brennan Johnson.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if changes are needed at any point and they include Richarlison and Eric Dier.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Forster, Royal, Bentancur, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Gil, Lo Celso, Richarlison