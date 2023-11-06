Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara believes that the Lilywhites have a real chance of winning the Premier League title this season given that the only team they need to keep pace with are Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are the only side unbeaten in the league so far having accumulated 26 points from their first ten games.

The biggest advantage they have at this stage of the season is that they do not have any European competition to cope with and can fully focus on the job at hand.

Former Tottenham star O’Hara believes that Postecoglou has at his disposal players who could win him the league if they manage to stay fit.

O’Hara is also of the opinion that the only team Tottenham need to keep pace with are Manchester City given that they are on another level.

“We have got the players, we have got the mentality all of a sudden with James Maddison, with [Heung-min] Son, [Cristian] Romero, [Micky] Van de Ven, [Yves] Bissouma – we have got a top team, a really good side”, O’Hara said on Sky Sports.

“If we keep players fit we can win the title. We are only catching Manchester City. I don’t think the others are going to keep pace.

“Arsenal showed that they bottle it, Liverpool, going to Luton and getting a draw – they are not quite there.

“Tottenham could win this title.

“Everyone’s got to keep up with Manchester City though because they are on another level but we can dream, why not?”

Tottenham will have a tough run of fixtures to cope with in December where they will play Manchester City, West Ham and Newcastle United in the space of eight days.