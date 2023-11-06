Chelsea legend Joe Cole has delighted at the Blues putting a stop to Tottenham Hotspur’s progress under Ange Postecoglou and urged them to kick on.

In a crazy and intense game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners in the Premier League encounter against a Spurs side reduced to nine men by the end.

Dejan Kulusevski handed Spurs an early lead, but Cristian Romero was sent off in the 33rd minute and Chelsea levelled from the spot through Cole Palmer shortly afterwards.

Destiny Udogie was then sent off for a second yellow card offence in the second half, while a hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson, two in stoppage time, killed off Spurs.

Cole is delighted at Chelsea ending Spurs’ unbeaten league record and believes they have put a stop to their rivals’ progress for now.

The Chelsea legend is keen to see the Blues kick on and go on a run of their own.

“The lads have got to use this as a springboard for kicking on”, Cole said on Premier League Productions via SuperSport post match.

“It was hard work at times, they made hard work of it, but at the end of the day it’s 4-1, you’ve beaten your closest rivals, put a stop to what they are doing for the time being and you can kick right on now.”

The win puts Chelsea into the Premier League’s top ten and Mauricio Pochettino will now be looking for another scalp, with Manchester City his side’s next opponents.