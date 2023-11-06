Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has been in Brazil, which is the reason he was not at Carrow Road on Sunday, according to the Press Association.

The Canaries are in crisis with a run of poor form plummeting them into the lower reaches of the Championship and calls for the head of boss David Wagner.

The club have not planned to take a decision on the future of Wagner as Ben Knapper is due to replace Webber by the end of the month.

However, the situation is accelerating and it is unclear if Wagner’s position is tenable.

Eyebrows were raised at Webber not being at Carrow Road at the weekend game against Blackburn Rovers.

It has now emerged he was not at the game as he was in Brazil.

Webber was on club business with Norwich’s scouting team.

Whether Webber will be willing to make a decision on under-pressure boss Wagner remains to be seen.

The Norwich boss however is continuing in his post at present despite the club’s dire form.