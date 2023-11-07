Galatasaray have begun talks with Tottenham Hotspur about terminating Tanguy Ndombele’s loan deal in the January transfer window.

Ndombele, 26, is not in the plans of Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and he was sent to Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer.

However, Galatasaray have been left unhappy with his physical shape and it has been suggested they want to send him back to north London.

However, there is no option in the loan agreement between the two clubs for Galatasaray to trigger an early termination.

Galatasaray though are now in talks with Tottenham about ending Ndombele’s loan in January, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

The Turkish giants are already looking at who could come in to replace Ndombele and are considering several options.

Tottenham paid an initial £55m to sign Ndombele from French club Lyon in the summer of 2019.

Ndombele though has failed to live up to his price tag and has been shipped out of Spurs on multiple loan spells, though none have yet resulted in a permanent move.