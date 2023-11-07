Former Premier League star Matt Piper insists Leeds United are a typical Daniel Farke team in that they are on the front foot and go after opponents.

Despite a slow start to the season, Leeds have managed to climb back up to third place in the Championship table with their recent performances.

On Friday night, Leeds managed to end Leicester City’s nine-match unbeaten streak in the league to snatch three points from the league leaders.

Piper feels that Leeds are a very confident outfit right now with their recent form and pointed out that Farke’s side like to press high to win the ball from the opposition playing from the back.

The ex-Premier League star also pointed out that Farke likes to set his team up to play front-footed football and go after the opposition, as he did at Norwich City.

“They are going to be front-footed”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“They are going to try to press from the front and get after you playing out from the back and try and win it high.

“They are a confident team at the moment.

“That is how Daniel Farke sets his team up generally: front footed.

“He even did it at Norwich when they were getting sort of peppered every week in the Premier League.

“They went after teams”

Leeds are set to take on Middlesbrough at the weekend and they will be determined to go into the international break with another three points in their bag.