West Ham loan star Andy Irving has expressed his delight to be back amongst the Austria Klagenfurt squad after recovering from an injury.

Irving joined the Austrian Bundesliga side on loan from West Ham last summer, being loaned back to the club he was signed from, and was a key player until suffering an injury.

He missed the last three league games but is now back in training ahead of getting back on the pitch.

The midfielder has been enjoying his spell at Klagenfurt and conceded that he is pleased to be amongst the squad after getting over his ligament problems.

Irving insisted that it was frustrating to watch the team from afar while recovering from his problem and is prepared to help his team again.

He was quoted as saying by Austrian daily the Kleine Zeitung: “I’m happy that I can be back on the pitch with the other boys.

“There is nothing worse than sitting in the stands or in front of the TV watching the games and not being able to help.

“Now I’m doing well and I’ll give everything to help my team.”

Irving will be returning to the Hammers next summer and has a contract until 2026 with the club, where he will try to stake his claim for a spot in the team.