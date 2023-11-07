Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that Philippe Clement’s coaching has made a clear difference to the way the Glasgow giants are playing at the moment.

The Belgian has made a good start as Rangers boss and a 3-1 win over Hearts on Sunday saw the Gers reach the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Clement has won all of his league encounters thus far and even earned a creditable point away at Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Ferguson is happy to see the way Rangers are playing under the new manager and stressed that it is clear to see that he has made a difference in the way the team are performing.

He pointed out that Rangers are no longer vulnerable to a counter-attack and work on the training pitch has led to an improvement on the pitch as well.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “You can clearly see that there is a difference.

“Rangers have a more solid look about them when they are attacking and they don’t look vulnerable.

“You can see a lot of work went on in the training ground and that is paying dividends on the pitch.”

Clement will hope that Rangers continue their good form when they will host Sparta Prague at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday night.