Sparta Prague star Kaan Kairinen is wary of the atmosphere that the Rangers fans will create at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rangers are third in their group in the Europa League with four points from three games and now they are set to welcome Czech outfit Sparta Prague to Ibrox.

The Gers drew their previous fixture away at Sparta Prague last month and Philippe Clement’s side will want to snatch three points on Thursday to improve their group position.

Kairinen stated that Sparta Prague are expecting a packed Ibrox with an intense atmosphere on the matchday but warned that they are ready for it.

‘The atmosphere is very intense in that place”, Kairinen told Sparta Prague’s official site.

“It’ll probably be a full stadium again.

“So it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere, but we’re ready for it.”

The Finnish midfielder admitted that Rangers have a squad full of quality players and believes that the challenge for his side will be to match them for 90 minutes.

“Obviously we had an amazing first half [against Rangers at home]”, he added.

“But Rangers are a team full of quality.

“So for us, it’s about playing the full 90 minutes at a level where we can match them.”

Rangers are undefeated under their new boss so far and now all eyes will be on them to see whether they can keep their unbeaten run intact on Thursday.