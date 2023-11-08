Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is prepared to snub incoming offers from different clubs until he is offered a suitable job in the Premier League.

He was appointed as the Wolves boss last year and led the Molineux outfit to finish 13th in the league.

The 57-year-old had experience of managing the likes of Real Madrid, Sevilla and Spain’s national team before he came to England.

However, the Spaniard parted ways with the Premier League side in August after he was left unhappy with Wolves’ approach to the summer transfer window.

The likes of Lyon and Villarreal approached him after he left Wolves, but he knocked those opportunities back.

And according to journalist Guillem Balague, the ex-Wolves boss is set to send offers back until he gets an offer from an English top-flight side.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad sacked Nuno Espirito Santo very recently and it has been suggested that they are interested in Lopetegui.

Lopetegui though is determined that the next job he wants is in the Premier League and is waiting for the right opportunity.