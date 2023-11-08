Sweden coach Janne Andersson has insisted that Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth will be primarily used as a centre-back and revealed he was impressed with his performance in the EFL Cup game against Manchester United.

Krafth made his first appearance for Newcastle this season when he put in a solid performance in their 3-0 win over Manchester United.

He played at the heart of Newcastle’s defence and Andersson admitted that he took a close look at the performance.

Krafth is back in the Sweden squad after a while and Andersson is thrilled to be able to call on him over the international break.

The Sweden coach claimed that while Krafth has been picked for his versatility, the defender will be primarily used as a centre-back.

Speaking about Krafth, Andersson was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen: “Great fun, I must say.

“He was with us at the end of June last year and had a long rehab.

“He had a great game last week at centre-back, so he is included here as centre-back and full-back.

“But we will above all use him as a centre-back.”

Krafth has 42 caps to his name for Sweden but his last appearance came against Norway in a UEFA Nations League clash in June last year.