Sweden coach Janne Andersson has revealed that he has spoken to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, whose recovery from injury is going while.

Isak started the season brilliantly, scoring six times in eight Premier League appearances but has missed the last two games due to a groin injury.

He has also been kept out of the Sweden squad as he recovers and rehabilitates from his injury at Newcastle.

Andersson claimed that the rehabilitation process is on course and is hopeful that the forward will soon be back in action.

He stressed that he spoke with Isak and insists the Newcastle hitman was not expected to be in the Sweden squad this time around.

“The rehab is going well”, Andersson, speaking about Isak, was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen.

“I spoke to him, so hopefully it won’t take too long but he wasn’t scheduled to be in the squad.”

Isak has 42 caps to his name for Sweden and has scored ten times on the international stage, making him a key weapon in Andersson’s armoury.

The forward has also made a big impact at Newcastle and has netted 16 times in 30 Premier League appearances.