Rangers boss Philippe Clement has insisted that he is not asking for a draw from his side in their Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.

The Scottish side appointed Clement last month, replacing Michael Beale after the Englishman struggled to make a stable start to the current campaign.

Rangers are currently sitting second in the league table behind Celtic and third in their Europa League group, with four points from three matches.

The Gers will play Czech outfit Sparta Prague on Thursday and the new boss is clear that they will play the game to get all three points.

Clement insists that no matter the opposition he will always send Rangers out to win.

“To be very clear I always want to win”, Clement told a press conference about his mindset and approach to every game.

“I want a team that always wants to win.

“If it is against Prague or against Real Madrid it does not matter for me.

“I want a team who is ambitious and plays to win games.

“I am not asking for a draw.

“But it can be at the end of the series that a draw was also important.

“You can never say before but we are going to play full to get the three points, that is clear.”

Clement has already made a good early impression on the Rangers fans and can crank that up a notch by guiding the Gers to a win against Sparta Prague.