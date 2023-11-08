Harry Winks has revealed that training at Tottenham Hotspur was so intense that young players had to raise their level to match first-team standards.

Winks is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and featured 203 times for Spurs first team in his career, before he left for Leicester City in the summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder earned ten England caps during his period at Tottenham and helped the club reach their first Champions League final in 2019.

Winks revealed that training at Tottenham was so difficult and intense that young players had to raise their standard to match the first-team level.

The former Spurs midfielder added that the intensity and the standard of training at Tottenham explained why so many players went on to have an incredible career.

“Training was so tough”, Winks said on Leicester’s The Place podcast.

“You can imagine being 18, 19 or 20 and training with them.

“Training was so, so intense and difficult.

“You’re training with top players, so you have to raise things to another level.

“It was brilliant to train with those players.”

Winks also took time to hail Christian Eriksen, who he played with at Spurs, and lauded his technical quality.

“Christian Eriksen was technically incredible.

“He was one of the most efficient players I’ve seen.

“His first touch was just immaculate every time.

“When you see that up close in training – the level and the standard they train at – you can see why those players have gone on to have such incredible careers.”

Winks will be looking to go up against Tottenham next season in the Premier League if he can help Leicester to promotion.