Toulouse boss Carles Martinez Novell has warned Liverpool that his team are out to make sure that the Reds suffer on Thursday and remember the Stadium de Toulouse.

Liverpool are at the top of their Europa League group with nine points from three games and they are now set to take on Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield and the Reds have an opportunity to seal their qualification for the next stage of the competition with three points.

Novell stated that Toulouse have an idea of how Liverpool like to play and pointed out that Klopp’s side can inflict a lot of damage if given a small opportunity.

However, the Toulouse boss believes that his team can cause pain to Liverpool and warned that his team will make them remember the Stadium de Toulouse.

“We know how Liverpool play”, Novell said at a press conference.

“We don’t necessarily know what team he [Klopp] will field in the Europa League.

“They’re a very strong team with the ability to do a lot of damage at the slightest opportunity.

“Everyone talks about Anfield.

“We’ll remember it for the rest of our lives, thanks to the atmosphere created by the Toulouse fans.

“Tomorrow, we’ll be playing in front of our own fans.

“There is this feeling and this will transmit from the public to the players and from the players to the public, Liverpool can suffer too.

“They need to remember the stadium.”

Liverpool are undefeated in their last seven games and Klopp’s side will be determined to seal a place in the next round of the tournament on Thursday.