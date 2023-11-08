Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has admitted that goals from other players has meant the pressure is not on Georginio Rutter to find the back of the net regularly.

The French attacker scored the only goal of the game that helped Leeds beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

It was only his third league goal of the season and he has five more assists to his name in the Championship in the ongoing campaign.

Parker lavished praise on Rutter and insisted that he has been a breath of fresh air with his overall play this season.

While he conceded that strikers get judged through goals, the former White feels the Frenchman does things on the pitch that are astounding.

He insisted that Leeds are lucky to have other players who are chipping in with goals that have lifted the pressure off Rutter.

Parker said on the LS 11 Podcast: “His overall play this season has been absolutely fantastic; it has been a breath of fresh air.

“We have said plenty of times that he does things, we don’t even know how he did them, but ultimately number 9s do get judged for goals.

“Luckily for us, we have Summerville, Dan James, and Piroe scoring, so goals are a lot around this team.

“You are not relying on heavily on Georginio so for him to get that goal the other night, it will get him confidence.

“He is just a huge threat.”

Rutter will hope to score more goals as he prepares to face Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on Saturday.