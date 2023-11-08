Ben Parker has conceded that Leeds United’s players will attract interest in the January transfer window as they are doing well in the Championship at the moment.

Leeds’ early season struggles were blamed by many on the fact that the squad were facing regular disruptions as several key players were looking to escape the club after relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites managed to hold on to a few key players and added depth to their squad towards the end of the transfer window.

Leeds are sitting third in the Championship and there are already suggestions that some of the Whites stars are attracting Premier League interest.

Parker admitted that it should be no surprise that clubs are interested in Leeds’ players given their form in the Championship this season.

He stressed that it would have been worrying if there was no interest as it would have meant Leeds were not doing so well in the second tier.

Parker said on the LS 11 Podcast: “There is going to be interest.

“If you are doing well in the Championship at a massive club like ours, you are expecting this to be part and parcel of the game.

“I’d rather it be like that than no interest, which means we are playing like s**t.”

Crysencio Summerville is said to be on the radar of clubs such as Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley ahead of the January window.