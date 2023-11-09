Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn is of the view that Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier has improved immensely after last season and thinks he has been solid for the Yorkshire outfit this season.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper had a disappointing campaign with Leeds last season, where he conceded 67 goals in 34 league games and saw the Whites get relegated.

This season, Meslier has begun impressively and he has been a key part of Daniel Farke’s starting line-up, making 15 appearances while keeping six clean sheets so far.

Martyn pointed out that Meslier deserves some credit for the way he has bounced back this season after having a difficult last campaign.

The former Leeds goalkeeper believes that the Frenchman has improved immensely and added that he has been rock solid as the Whites’ last line of defence this season.

“He has improved immensely”, Martyn said on the Plymouth Argyle podcast.

“He got a lot of stick at the end of last year when they got relegated.

“I think, to be honest, he probably could have done with being brought out of the team a little bit earlier than he was because he was under so much fire and it affected him.

“But fair play to him; he has bounced back this year and he has been very solid for Leeds again this year, so that is great.”

Leeds are set to welcome Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road at the weekend and they will be determined to go into the international break with another three points in their pocket.